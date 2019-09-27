Return move: Giuliani undertook to prove the intervention of Ukraine in the elections in the United States in 2016
The personal lawyer of the President of the United States Donald trump, former new York mayor Rudolph Giuliani threatened to give his evidence of the intervention of Ukraine in the American presidential election in 2016. He said this in his Twitter on Friday, September 27.
“I didn’t accuse Ukraine of illegal influence on elections in 2016, when these facts were presented. I got direct evidence, videos, and documents that prove it” — written by Giuliani. And threatened: “Watch and wait!”
Lesson for those who have integrity. Never, like Shiffless, make charges based on pure hearsay. I didn’t when the allegations of Ukraine illegal influence on the 2016 election were presented, I got direct witnesses, video tapes and incriminating documents to prove it. Watch and Wait!
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) 26 Sep 2019
An anonymous informant, who made public the content of the conversation between U.S. President Donald trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky suggested that Giuliani is one of the Central figures in the scandal, which could lead to the impeachment of an American leader, says Deutsche Welle.
“Personal lawyer of the President Rudolph Giuliani is one of the Central figures in this matter, which apparently involved the attorney General Barr“, — stated in the report of one of the employees of U.S. intelligence published by the Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the United States Congress on September 26.
Published September 25 transcripts of the telephone conversation with trump Zelensky, it follows that the us President urges his counterpart to contact Giuliani and Bar.
“Rudy knows a lot about what’s going on, and he is a very capable man. If you could talk to him, that would be great. I’ll ask Mr. Giuliani to call you, and attorney General Barr will call you and we can figure this all out”, says trump.
Congressional Democrats believe that the head of state took advantage of official position and this conversation has put pressure on Zelensky to get dirt on the candidate for President of the USA Joe Biden and his son hunter because of the business of the latter in Ukraine. In Congress are going to start an investigation against trump, which can lead to the impeachment of the President of the United States.
We will remind, on March 21, it became known that the GPU will start a criminal investigation regarding the purpose of the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies “leaked” during the presidential campaign of 2016 in the U.S. financial documents in which appears the head of the election campaign trump by Paul Manafort, pursuing thus the purpose to influence the outcome of elections in favor of the democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Data dump “black accounting” of the Party of regions of the US media became the reason of resignation of Manafort as head of the campaign trump was the reason for one of the key charges in the investigation of collusion with the Kremlin, which annoyed the Trump for the last two and a half years.
As previously reported “FACTS”, American intelligence agencies believe that trump has put pressure on Zelensky to last intervened in the investigation in the case of a private company Burisma, one of the shareholders which was the son of the chief of the candidate for President of the United States Democratic party, Joseph Biden hunter.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter