Return of the legends: Sofia Rotaru for the first time in 10 years gave a concert in Kiev (photos, video)
In Kiev in Expocenter started a music festival Atlas Weekend. This is the fifth anniversary of the fest in the capital of Ukraine, which attracts thousands of music lovers from across the country. Six days on nine stages will perform more than 250 artists from young Ukrainian artists, to the legends of show business and the world of celebrities.
By tradition, the first day of the festival — free. The organizers are fully dedicated to Ukrainian music. Several locations were the most diverse group of young, popular performers and legends of the Ukrainian scene: Vitaly Kozlovsky, a group of “AGON”, Alekseev, NK Nastya Kamenskih, ONUKA, “БЕZОбмежень”, Pavlo Sbrev, DZIDZIO and many others.
Impatiently the audience, who are mostly young people under 30, watched the performances of people’s artist of the USSR Sofia Rotaru, the song which for 50 years sing the fans of different generations in Ukraine and far beyond its borders.
*Zlata Ognevich managed to catch Sofia Rotaru behind the scenes
Sofia Mikhailovna about 10 years did not give solo concerts in Kyiv, only occasionally appeared in the Christmas concerts. But after health problems last year, when Rotaru was hospitalized directly from the scene, there were rumors that the singer has decided to abandon the big shows and focus on their health.
To the delight of fans blooming Sofia Rotaru, accompanied by ballet appeared on the main stage of the Atlas Weekend. Thousands-strong audience welcomed the star with a standing ovation. The audience were clearly missing. The actress looked beautiful in a shiny black dress and short jacket, the image was complemented by a massive decoration on the neck.
He opened his speech with the legendary “Chervona Ruta”, every line of which was echoed by the audience. Also played a few hits: “One guelder-rose”, “Lavender”, “I’ll call the planet with your name”, hytoryanka, “well I loved him” from the musical “Sorochinskaya fair.”
“Girls, this song I dedicate to you”, — addressed the star from the stage.
She also introduced a new song “Music my love”. After each song the audience gave the singer a thunderous applause. It was obvious that Sofia Rotaru miss them. She literally breaks into a smile and never tired of thanking. In parting, she wished all of the world.
“I wish you love, prosperity and peace to all of us”, said Rotaru before you leave the scene and give way to a group MOZGI.
Potap with his explosive team finished the first night of the festival, staging a hot disco under the open sky. “Just tore the Atlas”, — he wrote later in Instagram and published a striking photo from the performance.
The first festival day showed that the tastes of Ukrainian fans are completely different. Youth lit under “Khreschatyk” Pavel Zibrov, and then the hits DZIDZIO. Incidentally, he prepared gifts for his fans — directly from the stage cast the audience caps, t-shirts with their logos and new wheels.
Before performance the soloist of group Mikhail Khoma admitted that was not feeling well. He got up five am to catch the set of the new film, which plays a major role. During the filming one of the episodes he went to great stick on the back.
“It’s just hard. The pain was unreal. The edge in question, it is necessary to do an x-ray”, — the artist admitted. But the scene is not filed and mind, fervently danced and interacted with the audience without a hint of suffering.
Nastya Kamensky in a Frank manner performed his most popular songs “Ass like Kim”, “Trimy”, Peligroso. Singing the lyric “Obsahu” it from the scene once again fell in love with your husband Potapov.
By the way, this year the organizers made sure that everyone had the opportunity to have a good time and invited interpreters that are on giant screens accompanied all the performances of the artists.
There are still five rich days of the festival. Fans from different cities have pitched tents in a special area of the Fairgrounds. Entrance to the festival in the future — pay. A ticket for one day of the festival is from 1450 to 3650 UAH. A ticket for all days will cost from 3500 to 8750 UAH.
In Kiev have already arrived the winner of “Eurovision” Netta Barzilai, who will perform on the main stage July 10. On the same day to showcase MELOVIN, LITTLE BIG and the main stars of the BLACK EYED PEAS.
Headliners on July 11 — DA CANDY, Matoma, Chase & Status, The Chainsmokers. July 12 will perform GREEN GRAY, Arsen Mirzoyan, Sergey Babkin, “spleen”, “Skryabin & Yurcash”, “lapis-98”. July 13 will light KAEF, YARMAK, LSP, perhaps A$AP Rocky.
Yet the performance of one of the headliners Atlas — American rapper A$AP Rocky remains in question. The fact that he was arrested in Switzerland on suspicion of assault. Organizers say that the issue with the arrival of the controversial artist will be decided on the day.
“On Wednesday-Thursday will be the final decision of the Supreme court of Sweden, after which everything will be clear. Our management has assured that there is a high probability, its arrival”, — said the organizer of the festival Weekend Atlas, Dmitry Sidorenko.
He added that currently the organizers are in negotiations with representatives of the artists who could replace the frame. “In extreme cases, will be replaced”, says Sidorenko.
And on the last day of the festival will perform Bahroma, “druga Rika”, The Hardkiss, Liam Gallagher.
Recall that in 2018 on the first day of the festival when the headliner was Oleg Vinnik, received more than 154 thousand people. And for all the days — more than half a million people. This year organizers expect no less of the hype. The festival will last until July 14.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that at the time of the festival changed the urban transport and taxi drivers have inflated the prices.
