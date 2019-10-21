Return the Barbir: network angry because of the departure of the sexiest participants “Tanzu s with a stars”
Summary of the ninth broadcast of the popular dance show “Dances with stars z” was a surprise both for the participants and fans of the project. After the dance “for life”, the show left the sexiest contestant TV presenter Lyudmila Barbir and her partner Dmitry Zhuk.
Fans of the couple are outraged by the low scores of the judges and the departure of the couple. In the comments under the video, they leave words of support to the People and disturb the results show, indicating that it left the weaker members.
Recall that in the past fire Lyudmila danced the Samba.
“Return Of Barbir. They danced better than Bulitko. They had to be removed for boorish behavior,” “do Not agree at all, Lyuda done, it’s still a lot of things could show was one of my favorites, now the only hope for Kravets”, “Left main contender for the victory. There’s nobody else to hurt. I just hope that there is opportunity in the finals to see tango from Barbir”, — write fans of the presenter.
Earlier, Ludmila in sexy lingerie struck the judges and the audience passionate cha-cha-cha.
How was the ninth air “Tanzu s with a stars”, details and video of all participants can be read here.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter