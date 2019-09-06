Returned to the Crimea and gave Rostov in Russia, selling a curious globe (photos)
On the market “Diamond” in Rostov-on-don (Russia) received a curious globe, which the authors “moved” the city on the territory of Ukraine.
Photo globe published edition of “the Notebook”. In addition to mistakes with Rostov-on-don, the manufacturers are “moved” from Sevastopol Russia annexed the Crimea on the territory of Kuban. But the Peninsula is depicted correctly noted its territory in yellow, as all of Ukraine. On the box indicated that the globe was made in China
As previously reported “FACTS”, map of the fires that swept the territory of Russia, visually resembles the contours of her annexed Ukrainian Crimea. Before fighting fires, the fire covered area of 2.7 million hectares. Approximately this area is a Peninsula.
