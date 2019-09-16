Returning to the stage: Anastasia Prikhodko made a surprise announcement
Popular Ukrainian singer Anastasia Prikhodko, who has got married to her husband, made a surprise announcement. The artist decided to quit politics and return to the stage. She stated on the page Instagram. Anastasia posted a photo with a politician Yulia Tymoshenko announced the release of her Batkivshchyna party.
“It was a tough year, but our relationship with the party “Batkivshchyna” came to an end! A huge thank you to Yulia Tymoshenko for the experience, for friendship and support, but I decided to move on! Yes! I return to the stage”, — I wrote to Prikhodko.
Recall, the completion of creative activity, the singer announced in October 2018. Anastasia then said that will help the Ukrainian soldiers and their families.
In his first big interview to “channel 5” Prikhodko has not been able to answer the questions and left the interview.
