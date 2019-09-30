Returns whether PrivatBank Kolomoisky: the economist estimated the chances
Businessman Igor Kolomoisky has a great chance to reclaim through the courts at least a portion of the shares of PrivatBank, nationalized by the state.
This opinion was expressed on air ObozTV economist Igor garbaruk. According to experts, Kolomoisky – “this is not the man who can forgive such things.”
To the question about the possible return of PrivatBank in private hands garbaruk said: “I believe that this situation is possible.”
“High degree of probability, I believe that the Bank in a particular embodiment, can return to Kolomoisky and others his partners. Maybe it will be not complete, but a partial return, they will enter as minority shareholders. Maybe they have a certain number of shares will appear as a compensator of these processes, but a partial comeback quite likely,” he said.
“It depends on the conditions that will hold the Cabinet with Kolomoisky and his partners. Most likely it will be a certain number of shares. Will be joint property”, – said the expert.
The economist recalled that the Bank was poured 150 billion UAH from the state budget of Ukraine. According to him, the new-old owners, if successful in court, will not return these funds.
He also recalled that the international monetary Fund against a return of the Bank.
“And this is today our strategic financial partners, to whom we owe a lot of money. Not to consider their opinion as well. Because actually this is quite a complex global issue”, – said Kuznetsov.