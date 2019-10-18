Reuters: Syria continues to bombard Turkish territory in defiance of the cease-fire (PHOTOS)

In Northern Syria, the shelling has resumed, despite the announced on Thursday after talks with representatives of the USA the agreement on a cease-fire with Turkey, according to Reuters. According to the Agency, from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar hear the thunder of artillery volleys, and in a controlled Kurdish town of RAS al-Ayn started fires.

But Kurdish sources claim that the Turkish armed forces resumed Friday attack on the Syrian town of RAS al-ain in northeast of Syria. With this statement made by the TV channel “al-Mayadin” with reference to the Kurds.

According to the state Syrian Agency SANA, the Turkish military launched artillery attacks on several villages located in the district of RAS El ain, reports TASS. The TV channel “al Arabiya” reports that militants fighting on the side of Ankara formations of the armed Syrian opposition attacked a humanitarian convoy bound for RAS El ain.

October 17, Vice-President Mike Pence following the talks in Ankara said that Turkey and the United States were able to agree on a temporary ceasefire in the North of Syria to allow Kurdish “the people’s protection Units” to withdraw its forces.

On 7 October the United States announced the withdrawal of the military from the border areas of Turkey and Syria. This has weakened the self-defense forces of Syrian Kurds, which Ankara considers an ally of the outlawed Turkey Kurdistan workers ‘ party.

Already on 9 October, the Turkish army launched an operation “Source of peace” in northeast Syria, to drive out from the border areas of the Kurdish fighters of the militias. This operation was criticized by many countries, including the United States.

Because of this, Washington has imposed sanctions against the ministries of defense and of energy of Turkey. In addition, the sanctions list included the Minister of defence of Turkey Hulusi Ankara, the interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and energy Minister Fatih Donmez. At the same time the President of the United States Donald trump has decided to increase tariffs on steel to Turkey by up to 50%.