Reveal 91% of the cases: in 2019, the IRS revealed tax fraud on billions of dollars
Despite the fact that the IRS in the past year struggled with downsizing and funding, the Agency wants the public to know: the IRS still tax severely condemns criminals and reveals 9 out of 10 crimes related to tax fraud, which became known.
According to the annual report of the Agency for criminal investigations for 2019, this year, the detection of tax crimes amounted to 91.2%, says Fox Business. The Agency also said it detected cases of tax fraud in the amount of $ 1.8 billion and other financial crimes in the amount of $ 4.4 billion. All was fulfilled 1726 orders.
The chief of the criminal investigation Department of the Agency of don Fort said that the team does not lag behind the advancements that have allowed criminals to move money “in the blink of an eye”.
“The speed with which today move money, almost instant, and accompanying convenience opens to the criminals an opportunity to exploit recent technological advances,” said Fort.
He added that criminals are now dealing with the cryptocurrency, thinking that will make them “anonymous,” but the Agency will continue to prosecute the schemers on all platforms.
Earlier this year, the IRS warned tens of thousands of taxpayers that they reported and paid taxes for their transactions are made in virtual currency. Failure to pay these taxes can result in fines and penalties.
The criminal unit of the Agency has spent three-quarters of their time on tax crimes, including everything from cybercrime to abuse tax schemes and fraud with corporations and refund.
In the 2019 financial year was started 2485 investigation less than in the previous two years. The level of imposition of prison sentences was 79%, and the average number of months during which the guilty will have to remain behind bars, was 43.
Despite the fact that the focus is on crime, a recent report indicated the gap between the IRS debt and the fact that she collects. In the next 10 years, the amount may rise to 7.5 trillion dollars.
The IRS budget has declined by 15% since 2011, the budget execution has decreased by 25% over the same period. The IRS auditors are now less than ever since the Second world war. Overall, staffing has decreased by more than 20% since 2011.
In the 2018 fiscal year, the Agency checked 0.59% and individual tax returns, or about 892 000 documents. This is less than a year earlier, when the rate reached 0.62% and the audits were at the lowest level since 2002. Rates for workers with high incomes who have adjusted gross income exceeding 10 million U.S. dollars, decreased to 6.66% from over 14% a year earlier.