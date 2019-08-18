Revealed a new secret of youth
Eight cups of herbal tea a day can significantly slow down the aging process of the human body.
This conclusion was made by an expert in the field of fitness Nicky Wybrow from Colchester. According to her, this method also helps to maintain optimum moisture balance.
“Numerous studies have shown that those who regularly drink tea, aging of cells is much slower than those who do not consume this drink,” she said.
According to WiBro, green or white tea are completely safe and can easily be replaced in the diet the water. For example, she drinks 8 cups of tea a day – one every hour of working time.
“The skin becomes more supple and elastic, and thanks to the available in the drink antioxidants losing weight, as well as the level of “bad” cholesterol” – shared the expert’s personal observations.