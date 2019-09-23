Revealed details of the murder of Michael Krug (video)
In Russia announced the name of the killer singer Michael Krug. According to investigators, killed the artist gang member “the Tver wolves” Dmitry Veselov.
It is noted that the departmental authorities have held the house killed the experiment. For life a convicted member of the gang “the Tver wolves” Alexander Ageev said that he and Veselov entered the house of a musician in 2002, to Rob him.
Kill the owner didn’t want. Ageev noted that the shot of the Round when he “suddenly” stood in the way of the bandit. Ageev and Veselov were sure that no one is home, and the singer unexpectedly returned to the family.
We will remind that Mikhail Krug was murdered on the night of July 1, 2002 at his home in Tver. In 2003, the Veselova killed a fan of the Circle — also a member of the gang “the Tver wolves” Alexander Osipov, who is now serving a life sentence for the offense.
Also recall that, according to witnesses, the widow of the Circle were familiar with Ageev.
