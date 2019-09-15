Revealed key reason of weight gain with age
Scientists from Uppsala University in Sweden and their French colleagues were able to uncover the key cause of weight gain with age. As studies have shown, the leading role in this respect plays a lipid metabolism. Scientific work published in the journal Nature Medicine.
The researchers examined the fat cells of 54 men and women in an average age of 13. During this time all volunteers, regardless of whether they gained or lost weight, had a decrease in lipid metabolism in adipose tissue, defined as the rate at which a lipid (or fat) in the fat cells removed and stored. Researchers have also studied the analyzed figures from more than 40 women who had undergone bariatric surgery. The result managed to figure out how the rate of exchange of lipids affects their ability to hold the weight for four to seven years after this manipulation. The findings were such that only those observed, which was lowest rate before surgery could increase your lipid metabolism and to maintain weight loss.
It should be noted, previous research has shown that one way to accelerate the exchange of lipid in adipose tissue is an increase in the load. The findings confirms this idea and indicates that long-term results of surgery for weight loss improve in combination with increased physical activity.