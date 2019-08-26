Revealed new details and the song of the cartoon “Cold heart 2”
The Disney representatives shared details of the upcoming premiere of the cartoon “Cold heart 2”. Also submitted the song to the animated tape.
To disclose details of the plot of the sequel to “frozen,” Disney did not, however, noted that Elsa and Anna will have a new quest. Thanks to it will be possible to understand from where the eldest of the sisters came the ability to turn to ice everything that she touches. A significant role in this play the parents of the girls, it is also expected the emergence of a new character — Lieutenant Matthias.
New track for the movie called “Into The Unknown”, hinting to the call, who hears Elsa, and she has to make a choice, because in order to know the truth, will have to take the risk. The relationship of Anna and Kristoff in “Cold heart 2” should be even more trusting.