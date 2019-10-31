Revealed picking Haval F7x
The car will be offered in three equipment levels, with one motor and two drive styles to choose from.
Coupe-crossover Haval F7x will come with the only available engine capacity of 2.0 liters and capacity of 190 HP As suggested by journalists, it is made to avoid direct competition with related Haval F7.
Buyers can choose from three trim levels: Comfort, Elite and Premium. In the basic equipment will include halogen headlights, led taillights and fog lights, Keyless entry and rear Parking sensors, cruise control, a simple “climate”, a 9-inch screen media system and leather steering wheel heated.
At the next level Elite additionally appear electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated all seats, photochromic salon mirror and rear view camera. Top of the range Premium will be able to boast all-led optics, trim leatherette, 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, Parktronic in a circle, as well as adaptive cruise control, system of the circular review, system of frontal collision warning and automatic emergency braking system.
Optionally the coupé-crossover will be upgraded to the “smart package”, which includes 7-inch digital instrument panel and the controller for the infotainment system. Prices are still kept secret. It is expected that they will be announced on 7 November.