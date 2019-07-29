Revealed shocking details of the fight with Wladimir Klitschko, fury (photos, video)
The fight between Wladimir Klitschko (69 wins, 64 of them by knockout, 5 losses) and Briton Tyson fury (28 wins, 20 of them by knockout, 1 draw), which was held on 28 November 2015 and sensationally won on points the last one, could not be.
A former Manager of our compatriot Bernd Boente has shared some interesting details ahead of the match almost four years ago. “Scandal Gilliana white (British heavyweight, which is a “temporary” world champion of the WBC, passed a positive doping test and could receive a lengthy suspension. — Ed.) reminded me, as did us BBBofC and about ukad ukad before the fight Vladimir vs fury. Both organizations knew about the positive doping test of the fury after the fight with hammer. But none of them reported it to us nor the respective federations of Boxing (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO). If we knew about this in advance, we would have insisted on VADA testing before the fight“, — transfers words of the official website Allboxing.ru.
In November 2015, fury won by unanimous decision
We will remind that in a match that lasted 12 rounds, unanimous decision of the judges gave the victory to fury, thus depriving Wladimir Klitschko championship belts for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO.
.
