Revealed the 10 most simple ways to lose weight
British nutrition experts presented the 10 most simple ways to weight loss effortless. One of them is keeping a food diary.
A recent study showed that people who sleep only six hours a night have a larger waist size and increased rates of body mass index than resting for nine hours. It follows from this simple advice — sleep at least 7 hours. Adding more fruits and vegetables in the diet also can easily ensure quick weight loss with results that are much longer than in the case of diets. Do not have to remove all of favorite foods, just to set limits. It is proved that the preference of cereal for Breakfast has a direct relationship to a healthy weight. As for the morning meal, the transmittance is detrimental to her figure.
Prolonged sitting position leads to the accumulation of body fat, so during the day, better to move or even just stand, including working time. Experts reminded about the importance of drinking water, which improves metabolism, cleanses the body from harmful substances and acts as an appetite suppressant. Ideal — 2 liters a day.
Fiber in turn makes the digestive system more healthy and regulated. Whole grains also have the added advantage of being able to stop the accumulation of fat around the stomach, reducing the level of insulin and cortisol. Microwave is, according to experts, the weirdest trick of all: cooked pasta and rice, then chilled and reheated, contain fewer calories. The simple way is and mindfulness during a meal, without the distraction of a mobile device and a TV. Keeping a food diary also allows you to control the weight.