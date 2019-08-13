Revealed the best natural remedies for weight loss
Experts from the UK presented the best natural remedies for weight loss. As reports the overseas edition of Express, the list includes Apple cider vinegar and products in fermented form.
According to the British nutrition specialists, there are hundreds of different microorganisms in the digestive system. Most of them are “friendly” bacteria that produce essential nutrients and help break down cellulose, which the body cannot digest. As shown by recent studies, probiotics positively influence resistance to infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, reduce cholesterol and improve digestion, and promotes weight loss. They have a place in yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, Kombucha.
Other proven effective natural remedy for weight loss is Apple cider vinegar helps to reduce fat deposits that have proven experiment on laboratory rodents but also in humans. It is recommended to dilute one tablespoon in a glass of water. Completing the list is the Garcinia cambogia that help to bring the parameters of the figure to the right due to the presence of more than 70% hydroxycitric acid. Due to her actions, there is a rapid splitting of glucose into fat and block enzymes that produces cholesterol plaques.