Revealed the details of the sudden death of DJ Joan of Rasskazovo
Famous Playboy model and DJ Janna Rasskazova (DJ Jane Rass) called home psychiatrist a few hours before death. The girl had health problems. She took medicines, but did not disclose this to the doctors who put her on the drip.
According to others, 29-year-old model had alcohol and drug addiction. In the fateful day Jeanne was in a rented apartment in Western Moscow in the company of his girlfriend. The day she called my friend Alexander and asked him to come, according to gazeta.ua.
The man who is in touch with Jeanne for more than 10 years, came to her home. He said that judging by the atmosphere in the apartment, the girls had a long party. According to him, Rasskazova was retarded and said that he had called the psychiatrist.
Later the doctor came and put her IV, asking friends not to leave Jeanne alone. Half an hour later, the girl fell asleep. It took another few hours, Alexander began to worry that a friend sleeps late and went to her room to visit. It seemed to him that Rasskazova strange breathing, and he tried to Wake her up.
Model woke up, went alone to the kitchen. There she suddenly became ill, Jeanne lost consciousness in front of friends.
Immediately called an ambulance, but to save the life of Jeanne could not for the arrival of the doctors she was in a state of clinical death.
According to one version, the cause of death could be the incompatibility of drugs, which took Jeanne with drugs that were introduced to the girl the psychiatrist. Another option is the model died from an overdose of illicit substances. According to friends of Jeanne, the girl was led a healthy lifestyle, exercise and eating right.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, August 12 died model Janna Rasskazova. She regularly performed in clubs, he led a disco, posed for a glossy men’s magazines, including Playboy and FHM. They recorded several albums and remixes.
