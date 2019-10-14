Revealed the possible release date of the new album of the singer Adele
In the vast Network appeared revealed the possible release date of the new album from British singer Adele. The forecast was voiced by foreign portal Music News Facts on Twitter the vast.
The publication claims that a full release of the next album from Adele will take place on 8 November this year. This implies that next week the 31-year-old singer needs to present to fans their new track, which will be one of the main album. Although official confirmation from the actress did not sound, her fans hope that’s true.
The latest albums Adele saw the world in the fall of 2015, since then, he has sold over 22 million copies. One of the leading singles was Hello, and the album received several Grammy awards.