Revealed the secret of longevity

| July 11, 2019 | Health | No Comments

A resident of the English city Stansted Mary Emerson argues that lived to be a hundred years, thanks to the beloved dish — sausages in the test.

Раскрыт секрет долголетия

She said that most of his life treated households this dish.

“I still love to cook them, right now I need help. It is a treat and a positive attitude helped me to live to a ripe old age,” says Emerson.

After her husband’s death she was left alone. Despite this, she feels healthy and happy.

“I had a wonderful life,” says the Briton, whose two great-grandchildren.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.