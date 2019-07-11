Revealed the secret of longevity
July 11, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
A resident of the English city Stansted Mary Emerson argues that lived to be a hundred years, thanks to the beloved dish — sausages in the test.
She said that most of his life treated households this dish.
“I still love to cook them, right now I need help. It is a treat and a positive attitude helped me to live to a ripe old age,” says Emerson.
After her husband’s death she was left alone. Despite this, she feels healthy and happy.
“I had a wonderful life,” says the Briton, whose two great-grandchildren.