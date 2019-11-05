Reveals 6 beauty secrets of actress Gwyneth Paltrow
Experts reveal six beauty secrets of Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Famous actress looks great for her 47 years, she devotes a lot of time to workout and follow a diet.
Celebrity starts the day with a Cup of coffee with milk, then 45 minutes engaged in physical activity. Followed by the first meal, and it is fruit and vegetable smoothies. Star also drinks a lot of water, adding Himalayan salt. The third secret referred to training by a special technique. The actress combines yoga with elements of dance, doing two hours every day. She visits the sauna and take a bath, while water is added to sea salt and essential oil. The actress refused to of cosmetics, skin care and hair is carried out using natural products and oils of their own brand. The sixth secret are formal procedures. Gwyneth Paltrow massages the body with a dry brush to improve blood circulation.
Once a week, she resorted to peeling of the scalp before the shower, this movie uses soft scrub. Then left overs are removed from the face with a wet towel, then apply eye cream, lip balm is used.