Reveals the hidden side effects of popular drugs
International experts revealed the side effects of popular drugs. At the same time is an important clarification is in any case no indication that their admission should be refused. The arguments of experts published an edition of The Sun.
Oral contraceptives can reduce levels of zinc, magnesium and selenium, antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E and several b vitamins Pharmacist Michael Wakeman adds that there is a significant influence on the level of folic acid, which reduces the risk of neural tube defects of the fetus during pregnancy. Note that to restore the metric, it is better to wait 3 months. To side effects applies in a bad mood that is associated with the influence on vitamin B12.
Many types of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) contain hormones similar to the pill, bringing the body of nutrients. There are studies showing that there is a connection with magnesium levels responsible for mood, it is also important for healthy bones and hearts, as well as zinc and vitamin C.
Statins lower cholesterol by inhibiting a liver enzyme — HMG-CoA reductase, which is necessary for the production of coenzyme Q10. Dr. brewer explains on this account that these medications can double to reduce the level of CoQ10 in the blood for two weeks, which increases the likelihood of muscle pain and weakness.
Some antidiabetic drugs are very effective in controlling the disease, and for this reason patients are often prescribed them for extended periods of time. It is proved that they are able to reduce the level of vitamins B1, B12, folic acid and magnesium, depending on the dose and duration of intake. In the same list vitamin D are key for bone health, which showed protective properties against cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
Antacids reduce the solubility of minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc and phosphate, says medical nutritionist Sarah brewer. Long-term use of these drugs may increase the risk of anemia and osteoporosis. When receiving diabetic drugs is enhanced by double negative effect on such nutrients as B12 and Mg.
Beta-blockers used to treat high blood pressure and angina. These drugs inhibit the enzymes that use the energy producing coenzyme Q10, which is associated with the onset of fatigue.