“Revenge” for mother: a daughter Volochkova was published with the mistress of the father, and eclipsed her on the red…
The only daughter of the prima ballerina of Russian ballet Anastasia Volochkova Ariadne recently celebrated its 14th anniversary. Despite such a young age, she looks no worse than his mother, writes the online “Around the TV”.
The biological father and the former “fake” husband Volochkova Igor Vdovin after parting with the ballerina has managed to spin off a new romance with teledelay Elena Nikolaeva (33), which is on the television program “Morning of Russia”.
Despite this situation, the young Ariadne was able to establish friendly relations with the new love of his father and now they are increasingly seen on walks and recreational activities.
The Ariadne went to premiere a new Comedy called “Girls are different” it is with Elena.
And on the red carpet, according to many reporters, 14-year-old Ariadna just is overshadowed by his current passion of his father.
To exit, she chose a white blouse with printed prints of different animals, sand-colored trousers and court shoes in black tone. The final element of the image of the girl was bag.
I wonder what Ariadne did not publish the photos taken on the red carpet in social networks, apparently considering that this upset the mother — Anastasia Volochkova. However, the ubiquitous reporters and paparazzi still snapped the couple at the premiere and immediately posted pictures on the Internet for everyone to see.
We will remind that the conflict between a ballerina and a businessman broke out due to financial issues. Volochkova claims that her ex-husband owes her three million dollars. To return large amount, the star was forced to call the police. “This man lived on my property and at my expense. A real gigolo. I think he invested my money in some investment company and now makes a handsome living on the interest”, — was indignant Anastasia.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Anastasia quarreled with a famous TV presenter Dana Borisova during the filming of the program “the Stars aligned”. A topic of discussion in the Studio was a drug and alcohol addiction stars.
