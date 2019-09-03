Revived the pancreas in 3 weeks. Know a great old-fashioned method, which has rescued more than once
The pancreas is a very important internal organ.
He takes the brunt when meeting with our favorite fast foot, soda, meats, alcoholic drinks and other attributes of the “full life”.
Over time it weakens and sends SOS signals, manifested as pain and spasm. Instead of immediately go for help, we continue to finish off sick on stress and drugs. But our ancestors enlivened the pancreas just 3 weeks using only natural components.
NOTE: Before you start taking any remedies, it is advisable to consult a doctor.
The infusion of immortelle and chamomile
Pour immortelle and chamomile (1 tablespoon) to 200 ml of boiling water. leave for 30 minutes, then strain and cool. Take ½ Cup twice a day 30 minutes before meals. Recommended course: 2 weeks.
Buckwheat with yogurt
Pour buckwheat flour (just grind buckwheat, coffee) 200 ml of kefir. Leave it on all night and in the morning, replace your usual cereal Breakfast.
Parsley milk
Chopped parsley pour boiling milk so that the liquid coated the greens. Will diatomite on low heat, not allowing to boil. Eat a day, 2 tbsp every hour.
Yogurt
Put on the stomach for a pack of tissues soaked in yogurt, focusing on the left side. Insulate wrap and fix a scarf. The procedure should be repeated every night 25-30 days.
Bay leaf
Skinite in a thermos 10 Laurel leaves and pour 350 ml of boiling water. Leave for 24 hours. Take 50 ml 30 minutes before a meal.
Miracle cereal for dinner
You will need:
- Millet, 200 g
- Purified water – 2 liters
- Pumpkin – 300 g
- Butter – 1 tbsp
How to prepare:
- Boil water and pour it in the washed millet. Cook until tender. Add the grated pumpkin and cook until puree. Mash with butter.
- During the day – eat as usual. And for dinner, enjoy this healing porridge.