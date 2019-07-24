Revokes Allergan Biocell textured implants (PHOTO)

Loading...

Representatives from Allergan PLC, said that the company is voluntarily Recalling textured BioCell breast implants and tissue expanders around the world: a decision that the company took following the failure of Canada on the renewal of licenses for this product due to the potential risk of cancer.

International pharmaceutical company reports in a press release from Dublin, what she recalled as a precaution due to the relatively new data security published by the office for control over products and medicines of the USA.

On the other hand, in may, health Canada announced the suspension of licenses for microtexturing Biocell breast implants after studies about their safety, which was launched two years ago.

The canadian Agency said at the time that it was received information about 22 confirmed cases of implant-associated lymphoma in Canada, when applied textured Biocell implants of the company Allergan, and in the case of the use of smooth implants are no abnormalities observed.

At that time, representatives of Allergan has informed health Canada that they voluntarily withdraw unused products with Biocell canadian market.

Currently, the company claims that medical organizations around the world should immediately stop using salinovich and textured silicone breast implants and tissue expanders Biocell, and that unused product speak everywhere.