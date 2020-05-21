Riccardo will receive 400 thousand Euro for each earned point in a McLaren
French edition Sportune shared details of the contract of Daniel ricciardo McLaren.
Reportedly, the new agreement is for 2 years with an option to extend for a year, he will earn 10 million euros per season. Also in the contract spelled out significant sums as bonuses.
According to the source, for each earned in the championship point Riccardo will receive 400 thousand euros. In addition, in case of victory of the Australian in the race provided the prize of 1 million
Such a bonus system can say that English or management team confident in the non-competitive the new car, and therefore impossible to earn big points, or bottomlessness of the budget.
In the past, in postpandemic conditions, it is hard to believe.
Recall ricciardo from next season to replace “McLaren” Carlos Sainz. By the end of 2019 Riccardo, speaking for Renault, scored 54 points and won the overall 9th place.