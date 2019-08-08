Rice brew from osteoarthritis and joint pain
In a liter of boiled and cooled water to fill 4 tbsp rice (not rice broken rice!), 3 tbsp. sugar and raisins 5 black.
The brew infuse for 4 days, well-stirred sugar. If it is hot, enough for three days. After the brew filter, pour into bottles and refrigerate.
Kvasok drink 150 ml three to four times per day.
In advance to prepare the next batch of kvass from the remnants of the first portion.
To the residue add a liter of boiled cooled water, three tablespoons of rice and sugar, of raisins also three. Repeat the entire procedure.
The residue was again to be used for the next portion, but rice and sugar add half a table spoon and three raisins.
This brew operates according to the method of cleaning rice porridge without salt.
Other servings to do for example the third and so a month.
Besides the brew, you can clean the joints with a decoction of the root of a sunflower.
The crushed root of a sunflower, 2 tbsp, pour a liter of water, simmer on a water bath for 20 minutes, and as it cools, strain and drink all throughout the day.
It’s a new day, need to cook fresh broth, and so drink it until you feel the ease and lack of pain in the joints.