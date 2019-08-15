Rice water: to lose weight, cleanse the skin, restore the hair
This is one of the tools available in the world – the rice water. And performance and the variety of applications it can be compared with baking soda or lemon juice. Meet Asian recipe, which is now experiencing a new wave of popularity.
Rice cleansing
Rice water contains vitamins such as a, C, E and minerals. This composition minimizes pore size, softens the skin, illuminates. And, incidentally, this magical composition gives the skin protection from the sun.
Famous Asian recipe for you. To cleanse the skin you’ll need some white rice and tap water.
1) Flush one or half a Cup of rice to remove dust and dirt.
2) Place the rice into an enamel bowl, cover with water and leave for 15 minutes. During this time, the vitamins and minerals will seep into the water. This will be an effective cleanser for the skin.
3) When will the 15 minutes, drain the water into a clean pot. Do not throw away the rice, you can cook.
The obtained rice water to wash. Apply on face and is easy to massage in for 1 minute. And that’s all! Just one application and you’ll notice the softness, the tenderness and youth of your skin.
Store the rice water should be in an airtight container in the refrigerator, not more than 5 days.
Rice water for hair
By the way, recipe rice water is useful for your hair. If you wash or rinse your hair with rice water, you will get softness and Shine without the use of expensive salon procedures.
Rice water for weight loss
If you want to lose weight, the rice water should be prepared differently. You’ll need rice water. Just next time when you cook rice, pour a lot more water. The resulting congee is what you need. This is the simplest method of producing rice-water, although the Asians cook it more difficult. For weight loss, rice water you should drink for Breakfast and throughout the day as a healing tonic, increasing the amount of energy.
Asian recipe rice water for weight loss:
1) Pour 1 Cup rice in 4 to 7 cups of water.
2) Prepare for the night, leaving on a hot plate, or for 2-4 hours on low open fire.
3) the Finished broth to drink during the day, we recommend a little salt.
Reduce your calorie intake quite substantially, replacing one meal a day of rice broth. One meal is about 650 calories, while the calorie content of a Cup of the congee is just 150 cal. This decrease in calories will help very easy to lose 1 kg of excess weight per week.
Fermented rice water
Fermented rice water is called slightly fermented rice water. The taste is starting to wander congee has a slightly sour taste. And according to its nutritional qualities much richer: is composed of antioxidants, minerals, vitamin E, enzymes.
This composition allows the use of rice water as a healing and anti-aging product for the skin: it heals scars, acne, reduces wrinkles, relieves inflammation, makes the skin radiant.
Washing hair with fermented rice water is also quite an ancient Asian recipe. Women of Japan from the province Yao are proud of their long and thick hair even at the age of 80 years. Medium length hair women nuclear weapons – about 1.8 meters! And the secret is in the rice cleansing the hair, think that historians and beauty experts. Rice water is good not only for hair restoration, but also to stimulate their growth.
For centuries women of China, Japan and Southeast Asia, use wash and rinse hair with fermented rice water. And it gives even more Shine, manageability and softness to hair. In addition, the fermented rice water moisturizes the hair, cleans without feeling of dryness.
Asian recipe fermented rice water:
Women in Japan never throw away water after boiling rice, they harvested and used for their needs. For washing hair will require more of the congee than facial and slimming, so the Japanese usually drained rice water from 2-3 batches of rice. To collect the rice water, once the rice boils.
Some Japanese restaurants that cook rice very often, even sell rice water in bottles their compatriots, knowing the needs of the Asian beauties.
After the rice water is collected, the fermentation starts. Rice water should be left for a day at room temperature, then boil the broth at high heat to stop the fermentation process. Cool and add 2-3 drops of essential oil (suitable tea tree oil, lavender or rosemary). Water to wash your hair and cleanse the skin ready! When washing your hair should be within 1 minute to massage the scalp.
If the water is very concentrated (too muddy), it can be diluted with plain water. Store the fermented rice water should be refrigerated to prevent further fermentation.
Such simple recipes and so many uses: try it!