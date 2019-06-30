Richly-expensive: ridiculous examples of “folk” interior
They are a little “overdone”.
Right after all they say the taste and color of comrades there. We struggled trying to understand the design intent of the owners of these “beautiful” apartments, but failed… Can you succeed, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Nice to live not forbid!
We must quickly wash, while he’s not looking
All covered in gold, absolutely all
Unity with mother nature
Yes, the interior is kind of a Downer of any…
Want the same Wallpaper
The sense of style of God
To forever remember this wonderful day
I would have a room like this crazy day
It seems that the owner loves the wild ????
The main thing is a single style
The hostess will be pleased
Really… ????
Royal luxury
Fan of African style
Asian chic
Attention to detail
There are things that are impossible to forget… for Example, the symbol of the Soviet era — the carpet on the wall!
