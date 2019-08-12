Ricky Martin and Victoria Beckham got really drunk at the wedding of Eva Longoria
In 2016, the 44-year-old Eva Longoria, known for her role as Gabrielle Solis, legalized relationship with Jose Bastogne. Invited to the wedding Ricky Martin and Victoria Beckham got really drunk. The triumph of the actress told the TV show Watch What Happens Live.
Presenter Andy Cohen asked Longoria to call the most drunken and fun guests at the wedding. The actress remembered that Martin and Beckham made a real competition and tried to out-drink each other, so he was at the top of the rankings.
Longoria and Baston have arranged a wedding for 80 guests on the lake, located near Mexico city. In June 2019, the star of the show “Desperate Housewives” gave the relatives a modest celebration on the occasion of the first birthday of the son of Santiago. The event was held at the elite restaurant in Beverly hills.