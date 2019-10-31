Ricky Martin Devanam with her husband Joseph became parents for the fourth time
Popular musician and actor Ricky Martin with her husband, artist Divanom Yosef in the fourth time became the parents. The couple had a son, Renn Martin Joseph.
The upcoming replenishment of the family became known not so long ago. Ricky Martin during a speech at the award ceremony of the human rights Campaign announced that she and her husband “pregnant again” and are preparing to become parents for the fourth time. The musician, who received the award in the category of “Visibility” for the protection of the rights of LGBT people and other initiatives, said that he likes large families. It is now known that the fourth child is born. Happy event happy couple shared in their accounts on the social network Instagram. In microblogs of celebrities get the same type of pictures. The picture shows the happy parents posing with baby.
It is worth noting that for the first time father Ricky Martin was in August 2008. A surrogate mother gave birth to the artist twins Valentino and Matteo. Two years later, he admitted that he was happy to be a homosexual man. In 2011 it became known that the actor is in a relationship with Carlos Gonzalez Abello. The couple broke up in 2014, after which the musician announced to the public that he is equally attracted to men and women.
In the spring of 2016, the musician began Dating Divanom Yosef. In January 2018 the couple married, and in December the couple announced that they had a daughter Lucia Martin Joseph.