Ricky Martin first showed daughter
This winter, Ricky Martin and his chosen Juana Joseph had a daughter. For months, the singer was protecting the baby from the attention of the public, and on August 8 decided to show followers her face.
1 Jan 47-year-old Ricky Martin has announced to fans that once again became a father. Then, the celebrity has posted on your Instagram the first photo of a tiny daughter Lucia.
After the birth of the baby the couple continued to hide it from the public. Over the past months, Ricky has shared with just a couple of photos with the heiress on which it is impossible to consider.
However, late in the evening of 8 August, the contractor decided to show followers the first frame where you can consider carefully Lucia.
In just a few hours to publish celebrity scored (!) 1.5 million likes and enthusiastic comments. Netizens admire the beauty of a little girl and think that she looks a lot like Ricky Martin.
Recall, Ricky and Juan secretly married in January 2018. Husband helps Martin to raise his 11-year-old sons Valentino and Matteo, whom the singer gave birth to a surrogate mother.