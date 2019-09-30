Ricky Martin waiting for replenishment in the family
The famous Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, who lives in a same-sex marriage Divanom Yosef and raising three kids, and shared good news. In their family will soon have another child. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old Ricky Martin has revealed the secret at a dinner party Human Rights Campaign in Washington.
“My family is here. My husband, Juan, my twins Valentino and Matteo. I love you with all my heart — you are my strength, my inspiration and motivation to do what I do. You are the best! And I love my daughter Lucia, she is the light of my life. And, by the way, I have news. We are pregnant. We are waiting for the birth of another child. I love large families,” — said Martin, receiving the award for contribution to the protection of the rights of non-traditional couples and families.
Recall that Ricky Martin has legalized relationship with the artist Divanom Yosef in 2018. The couple has two twin boys Matteo and Valentino, whom the actor in 2008, gave birth to a surrogate mother. In January the couple had a daughter Lucia Martin-Jozef.
The actor long concealed his homosexuality, turning the loud novels with women. About homosexuality Ricky announced in 2010.
