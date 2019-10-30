Ricky Martin was born as the fourth child: in the network appeared the photo
On Tuesday, 29 October, the famous singer Ricky Martin announced the new addition to your family. A 47-year-old holder of seven Grammy awards was born as the fourth child. The boy was named Rennes.
Ricky posted on his page in Instagram photo of the newborn, and wrote: “Our son Rennes Martin Joseph was born.” As with older children, Martin used the services of a surrogate mother. Twins Valentino and Matteo was born on 6 Aug 2008. Daughter Lucia — December 31, 2018.
Ricky Martin is not hiding his sexual orientation. That he’s gay, the singer openly declared in March 2010. Prior to that over 10 years he was in a relationship with Mexican TV presenter Rebecca de Alba. Fans could not understand why a couple is not in a hurry with legal marriage. The birth of twins born to a surrogate mother, has fueled speculation that Martin decided to openly comment on.
In April 2016 Ricky met with the artist Divanom Yosef. Six months later they announced their engagement. In January 2018 Martin and Joseph entered into a formal marriage. Singer repeatedly stated that he dreams of a big family “with a bunch of kids”.
Ricky Martin with Djvenom Yosef and sons
