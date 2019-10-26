“Rider” is an exercise just superdigital fat!
Applying it, you will lose the hated breeches and achieve the perfect shape of thighs and buttocks, the fat will disappear and your feet will be mind-blowing slim.
This tool is called the Rider – an exercise that not only burns fat but also elevates the immune system. The technique of its execution is reminiscent of the Flex, but the action is ten times more powerful.
Exercise “Rider”
- Stand with outstretched hands, palms together, feet shoulder width apart or slightly wider.
- After a quiet breath doing vigorous exhalation through the mouth, the sound resembles something between a “groin” or “Bach”.
- Tightens the abdomen and Crouch to the position of sitting on the bench, with thighs parallel to the floor and hands stretched upwards to the maximum.
- Inhaling, hold the pose as possible (5-15 sec), straightened, lowering his hands through the sides and standing quietly inhaled.
- To perform three times.
If you do at least 3 times a day for 3 times – you will be amazed with the results.