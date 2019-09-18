Ridiculous ad about the hiring, are able to laugh
How can you not laugh!
The reader’s attention even more hilarious and stupid ads grouped in a single review. To laugh reading these, can be very difficult, and therefore strongly recommended to exercise extreme caution, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. Here’s a look at the average electrician and understand that you are a rich and respected man…
Status profession.
2. Brevity — sister of talent
Concise wording.
3. I wonder since when the sign of the zodiac became the new criterion of evaluation of personnel?
Work horoscope.
4. A teacher without a criminal record — not the teacher!
Tried by educators.
5. Work for philosophers still exist!
Now you’ve seen it all.
6. Without further ADO
Intrigued.
7. Nice try, slave
Suspicious ad.
8. “Yeah, with the Russian language here is clearly the problem!”
A competent ad.
9. Yes this is a dream job!
Unvarnished.
10. “But honestly!”
Honest ad.
11. And in essence: irregular salary, working place in the market, long working hours, no prospects and inadequate head…
Beautifully embellished.
12. No more questions…
Mystery.
13. “What often disturb the inhabitants of other galaxies!?”
Discrimination.
14. “Croissants with women is something new!”
Scary proposition.
15. If you are a vegetable, sausage or cheese, call us!
Funny ad.
16. “You there, that the enterprise Antonov?!”
Brilliant criterion.
17. Employee hazardous industry
A dangerous job.
18. No chance
Working dynasty.