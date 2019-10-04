Ridiculous advertising of Breakfast cereals was a new meme
Netizens have come up with a more ridiculous options.
It all started with a satirical tweet under the name “No bookmarks? Use it instead of Chex Mix” with photo books and rice chips, crackers and bread sticks scattered on the page as bookmarks, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to prportal.com.ua.
The meme became viral and inspired other brands to support the trend. Vitamin Water replied to a tweet Chex Mix image, where book pours Vitamin Water. Tightened and Oreo with a series of photos where on the book the milk is poured and spilled cookies. Twitter users have offered their own ridiculous alternatives for bookmarks. One of them used a cat, another heated iron rod.