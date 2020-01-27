Ridiculous goal graced a Roman Derby between Roma and Lazio (video)
Francesco Acerbi celebrates original your original goal
In the framework of the 21st round of Serie A, Rome was a “Derby della Capital” – the match between as Roma and Lazio.
The match ended with a draw 1:1.
A real decoration of the match was the goal by defender nominal guests Francesco Acerbi. Harmless corner Lazio goalkeeper “Rums” Pau lópez decided to transform into a circus act.
In the end, the ball went directly into the leg Francesco, which automatically meters stabbed the ball into the goal, and in the first moments he could not believe his good fortune, paying your first glance at the judge, who, finding nothing wrong fixed a goal.[
We will add that as Roma was interrupted by a fantastic winning streak of his countrymen in the A Series, which lasted 11 matches. Overview of the Rome Derby – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Series A (the episode with the goal Acerbi – 1:35 of the broadcast).