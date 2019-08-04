Ridiculous life hacks, able to cheer
August 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Here is a fibber!
Usually on the Internet we can find many useful tips on how to organize the space in the house or how to peel onions, but here you will not find anything. Only harmful unhelpful advice. They. For example, have you ever thought about what power supply for laptop can be used to heat up your office lunch, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Want to make pasta but don’t want to wait long? Use the toaster!
Tired of being alone? Hug a cactus. The tighter you hug it, the less I feel alone
If you feel sleepy while driving, make sure that airbag on your wheel a bit and take a NAP
If you always wanted a pet, but you have no time to care for it, then get the tick! They are cute, do not require special care and super affectionate!
If you desperately need attention to your cat, just put her on the back of the eye
Spread toothpaste on the toast to save time to get ready in the morning
Spilled coffee on your pants? No problem! Just pour them a drink as a whole and the stain will disappear
If you hate to walk past the sink full of dirty dishes every day, just snap a picture when she is clean, and place it on a pile, so you never have to suffer again
If you are uncomfortable to carry one case of beer, just buy another one and rent second hand
If mouse pads are expensive in your country, or your table is corrupted, just use the towel to improve the use of the mouse
If you have long hair and you want to get a bottle of vodka to the festival, follow this advice
Connect the plug of the extension cord into an extension cord to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean and unlimited amount of electricity
Loading...
READ Social networks are discussing the mistreatment of dogs the person who should take care of them (PHOTO)