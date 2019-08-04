Ridiculous life hacks, able to cheer

| August 4, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

Here is a fibber!

Usually on the Internet we can find many useful tips on how to organize the space in the house or how to peel onions, but here you will not find anything. Only harmful unhelpful advice. They. For example, have you ever thought about what power supply for laptop can be used to heat up your office lunch, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

Want to make pasta but don’t want to wait long? Use the toaster!

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

Tired of being alone? Hug a cactus. The tighter you hug it, the less I feel alone

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

If you feel sleepy while driving, make sure that airbag on your wheel a bit and take a NAP

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

If you always wanted a pet, but you have no time to care for it, then get the tick! They are cute, do not require special care and super affectionate!

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

If you desperately need attention to your cat, just put her on the back of the eye

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

Spread toothpaste on the toast to save time to get ready in the morning

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

Spilled coffee on your pants? No problem! Just pour them a drink as a whole and the stain will disappear

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

If you hate to walk past the sink full of dirty dishes every day, just snap a picture when she is clean, and place it on a pile, so you never have to suffer again

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

If you are uncomfortable to carry one case of beer, just buy another one and rent second hand

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

If mouse pads are expensive in your country, or your table is corrupted, just use the towel to improve the use of the mouse

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

If you have long hair and you want to get a bottle of vodka to the festival, follow this advice

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

Connect the plug of the extension cord into an extension cord to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean and unlimited amount of electricity

Нелепые лайфхаки, способные развеселить

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.