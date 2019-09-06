Ridiculous own goal determined the winner of the match Northern Ireland – Luxembourg (video)
September 6, 2019
Northern Ireland
In the friendly match between Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, which took place yesterday in Belfast, the only goal player Kevin Malget decided the outcome of the match.
Defender in the 37th minute, literally lost his head from three metres, elegantly put the ball into the bottom corner of his own goal. We will remind, the national team of Luxembourg is the rival of our national team qualifying group for Euro 2020.
We will add that in the 90 minutes played, the forward of “Dynamo” Gerson Rodriguez.