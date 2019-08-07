Ridiculous situations that could only happen with the students
Being a student is fun.
Who lived in the Dorm, the student was not and in General, have lost much. Don’t believe, here’s some evidence that a College Dorm is the best place in the world, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
To study well, you need to eat well!
And most importantly — correctly
Sometimes students can surprise here with such culinary masterpieces!
The evil fridge in a student hostel
Popular among the students of the school
One of the main skills of the student — the ability to save your stuff
Put a comma where you need it
And here is the consequences of such a choice
Every University lives his life
Students are the most resourceful people
The main rule obsadnoj life — don’t fall asleep first
