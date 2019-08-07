Ridiculous situations that could only happen with the students

| August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Being a student is fun.

Who lived in the Dorm, the student was not and in General, have lost much. Don’t believe, here’s some evidence that a College Dorm is the best place in the world, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

To study well, you need to eat well!

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

And most importantly — correctly

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Sometimes students can surprise here with such culinary masterpieces!

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

The evil fridge in a student hostel

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Popular among the students of the school

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

One of the main skills of the student — the ability to save your stuff

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Put a comma where you need it

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

And here is the consequences of such a choice

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Every University lives his life

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Students are the most resourceful people

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

The main rule obsadnoj life — don’t fall asleep first

Нелепые ситуации, которые могли произойти только со студентами

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.