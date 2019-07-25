“Right arm” arrested “the thief in the law” of Shishkina escaped from Russia
In Russia declared the Federal wanted list businessman Egor Esin — the “right hand” Oleg Medvedev (Shishkanov), also known as Syscan and arrested on suspicion of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy. The second closest ally of Shishkina Vyacheslav Kamyshov (Reed) died in strange circumstances. On Thursday, July 25, reported by “Rosbalt” referring to sources in law enforcement bodies.
About a month before his arrest Chichkan, I have a lot of friends, including those in law enforcement were alerted to the trouble, says the Agency. However, he was confident in his “untouchability” and remained in the country. Esin quickly left Russia, and his family moved from the suburbs.
In 1990-e years, Esin was one of the Moscow criminal gangs, and then began to work for Shishkina, says “Rosbalt”. He was responsible for the “economic part”: oversaw projects for sand mining, quarries and JSC “Plemzavod Ramenskoye”. The stud farm was headed by the Deputy Tatyana Sidorova, of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of which the consequence suspects Shishkina.
At the time, the stud farm has received loans for reconstruction in the amount of 4.5 billion rubles. According to sources of “Rosbalt”, the enterprise was spent 15-20 percent of these funds, the rest left to the bandits. When it was time to repay debts, between Sidorova and her “roof” sparked the conflict. In 2012, witnesses saw one day a woman spoke with Esin in a raised voice, and in the evening they disappeared, along with three family members. Then the enterprise is declared bankrupt, half of its 4.5 thousand hectares sold for residential development. The money is essentially gone, “Ramensky”. It is from the case about the disappearance of the family Sidorova was allocated the materials to create Shishkina criminal community.
Kamyshov answered by “her” for military operations, led the team that collected money from businessmen, and personally participated in the massacres of recalcitrant. More than 10 years ago, he was beaten half to death by a stone merchant, but retired from the responsibility, according to the Agency.
A few years ago Reed was arrested and sent to jail. There were rumors that he was “very candid” with investigators. “Ramenskie” abandoned all efforts to pull it out. A few days after his release, Reed was found hanged at home. Then it was ruled a suicide, but now the materials can be reviewed.
As previously reported “FACTS” alleged “thief in law” Shishkanov arrested July 15. At trial, he vouched for more than 40 friends, including artists Lev Leschenko and Lubov Uspenskaya, a former head coach of Moscow CSKA Valery Gazzayev, the head coach of “Locomotive” Yuri Semin and coach of CSKA Viktor Onopko. They called shishkanova a decent man, a patriot and a philanthropist who helped the militia of the breakaway republics of Donbass. Also, the media managed to find out who “ratted” to the police “thief in law”.
