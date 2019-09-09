Right on the table: bond girl from Ukraine showed their charms (photos)
The model of Ukrainian origin and Hollywood actress Olga Kurylenko, who played the James bond girl in “Quantum of solace”, the 22nd film about agent 007, surprised candid photos in social networks.
In the picture Kurylenko in a swimsuit lying on the table, showing all the curves of the figure.
“Wow, right on the table”, “Already at your Desk,” write the beauty of men in the comments.
The woman the did not like. They believe that an actress shows way too much, and advise her to be more modest.
By the way, recently Kurylenko has published another photo in a swimsuit.
