Rihanna admitted pregnant: fans congratulate the star (photos)
Pop star Rihanna has delighted their fans, “confessing” in pregnancy. At a charity ball Diamond Ball in new York, the 31-year-old singer arrived at the glamorous event in a black velvet dress by Givenchy, gave directly on the red carpet short interview with Essence. We are talking about the “superiority of black women.” And Rihanna said, “I’m a black woman. I come from a black woman. And I’m going to have a black woman… My mother is an incredible example of how to deal with obstacles in life. I’m sure her mother taught her. And I’m going to follow. We are flawless, we’re special — we’re special, the world will have to reckon with it,” she said.
After that, the fans rushed to congratulate the singer in social networks that she is expecting a girl. An official statement from the singer has not yet been received.
Rihanna is in a romantic relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassana Jamil.
