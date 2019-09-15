Rihanna admitted that she feels a lot of difficulty with self esteem
One of the most flamboyant world of show business in an interview with E! News admitted that actually experiencing a lot of difficulty with self-esteem, often don’t want to leave the house, just pretending to be cocky.
31-year-old singer told the journalists that he was very nervous before the presentation of the collection Savage X Fenty on the new York fashion Week: “I literally almost threw up. Never in my life did not say, because not tell what do not mean. But as I left the stage, I almost threw up”.
Surprising to hear this from a man who’s rocking the scene since the beginning of zero. Rihanna for 14 years is not tired to surprise us with outrageous outfits, bold statements and sexy photos (she even had a conflict with Instagram, because the leadership considered her pictures are too hot for social networks). And after all that, the singer claims he’s not confident!
Rihanna said that sometimes she has no mood to leave the house: I do not want to ever be seen. Despite the destructive desire, the star found a way out: “I’m pretending to be. I mean, I either pretend or cry until you fall asleep”.
In the end, Rihanna decided to pretend not to cry. And this method really worked! When Rihanna took to the stage Savage X Fenty, she looked like a goddess, which is subject to all the beauty, fashion and music.
It seems that sincere words of the singer not only disappointed fans, but strengthened the love for her.