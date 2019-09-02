Rihanna became the heroine of the September issue of Vogue Hong Kong
31-year-old Rihanna was the main heroine of the September issue of Vogue Hong Kong. Singer and actress graced three covers, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
The title she appeared in a layered dress from Louis Vuitton’s with multicolored print. And the other two Riri imprinted close up. Creative Director of the shooting became the fashion Director of the publication Anja Surova.
On the face of Rihanna practically no make-up. The makeup artist said only plump lips stars.
“The symbol of our time and style icon Rihanna — our star is on the September cover. Her creativity and talent are manifested in the Symphony of patterns, photographed by Hanna moon”, — commented on the shooting edition.