Rihanna came on the scene in an unexpected way
June 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular Barbadian singer Rihanna, who recently in new York presented its debut collection of luxury apparel, continues to promote their clothing, appearing in it at various events.
So, yesterday, June 23 in Los Angeles held its annual award ceremony BET Awards 2019, which honors African Americans for their achievements in various fields. The ceremony was attended and Rihanna, who on the red carpet is not posed, but took the stage to award the special awards Mary J. Blige.
On stage, the star emerged in an unexpected way. For the event, Rihanna chose a suit of tight black leather their own brand, which had stunning views.
Black boxy short leather jacket, tight pants and with red hair, the singer looked like a true rock Princess.