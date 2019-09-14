Rihanna in original velvet dress Givenchy came to the ball
Singer Rihanna has collected the star guests at a charity ball Diamond Ball in new York.
The singer arrived at the restaurant Cipriani Wall Street in a black velvet dress from Givenchy couture collection with interesting white hem. Dress the singer combined with the white pumps heels, beautiful pearl earrings and rings from the same set.
Hair Riri has collected in my hair, made my evening make-up and struck on the lips favorite red lipstick.