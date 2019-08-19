Rihanna introduced the groom with his mother

| August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Looks like Rihanna is going to seriously married. The singer has already introduced her boyfriend Hassan Jamil with his mother.

Рианна познакомила жениха со своей мамой

Proof of this was the joint dinner of the star couple and mother Rihanna – Monica. Nice company came to Mason’s restaurant in Santa Monica. The eyewitnesses said that the heir to the Empire with a multimillion-dollar fortune, a modest accountant and the singer had a great time enjoying the food and relaxed conversation.

Rihanna and Jamil were holding hands and exchanged adoring glances. And the mother of a famous daughter looked happy, watching the young people.

Family dinner and an outdoor release can be considered a clear harbinger of the upcoming wedding. As you know, the singer and Hassan have been together for two years, but only now Rihanna spoke about the affair with him.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.