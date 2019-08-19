Rihanna introduced the groom with his mother
Looks like Rihanna is going to seriously married. The singer has already introduced her boyfriend Hassan Jamil with his mother.
Proof of this was the joint dinner of the star couple and mother Rihanna – Monica. Nice company came to Mason’s restaurant in Santa Monica. The eyewitnesses said that the heir to the Empire with a multimillion-dollar fortune, a modest accountant and the singer had a great time enjoying the food and relaxed conversation.
Rihanna and Jamil were holding hands and exchanged adoring glances. And the mother of a famous daughter looked happy, watching the young people.
Family dinner and an outdoor release can be considered a clear harbinger of the upcoming wedding. As you know, the singer and Hassan have been together for two years, but only now Rihanna spoke about the affair with him.