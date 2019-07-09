Rihanna is breaking records on Spotify

| July 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Popularity Rihanna is not reduced. On the days of the singer’s albums on Spotify has set an absolute record.

Рианна бьёт рекорды в Spotify

17 000 000 000 times listened to the popular tracks of the performer. Ri was the only girl with so many auditions on this platform.

Also Rihanna has been ranked among the most popular artists in Spotify. And her collaboration with Love The Way You Lie with Eminem back in 2010 named the most listened in this service.

Star is actively growing and not only in terms of musical achievements but also in business development. It is possible that it will become a record holder, such as, sales.

