Rihanna lit curvy Breasts in lingerie

| August 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Barbadian singer Rihanna has starred in a Frank advertising campaign of their own brand of underwear SAVAGE X BY RIHANNA FENTY.

A sexy pictures of the star posted to Instagram.

In the photo Rihanna appeared in a sexy lavender and beige linen with floral prints. The star’s hair laid in soft curls. On the face of the singer was nadawi makeup.

Fans were delighted from sexy celebrity photos.

“It’s crazy”, “you look incredible”, “perfect inside and outside”, “you are blessed of the Lord,” “Queen of the world”, “are you even real?”.

